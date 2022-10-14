Eddie Howe says Newcastle can in future match Manchester United as a global force in football as they continue their dramatic rebuild under their wealthy Saudi-backed owners.

The Magpies, sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind United, take on the Old Trafford giants on Sunday, 12 months after Mike Ashley’s troubled reign came to an end.

Newcastle manager Howe said at his pre-match press conference on Friday that there was no limit to what could be achieved at the success-starved club, who have not won a major trophy since 1969.

Asked if Newcastle could ever be as big as 20-time English champions United, he replied: “I don’t like to put ceilings on individual players and I don’t like to put ceilings on clubs either.

