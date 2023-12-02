Newcastle shrugged off an injury crisis to beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Anthony Gordon’s second-half winner.

Victory takes Eddie Howe’s men above United into fifth in the Premier League table and was the very least the home side deserved for a dominant display that should have been rewarded with more goals.

Gordon’s solitary strike proved enough as he slotted in Kieran Trippier’s cross on 55 minutes.

But the three points came at a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Nick Pope hobbled off late on to add to their injury woes.

The Magpies were without 11 first-team players yet were utterly dominant for the first hour against a United side that are still yet to register a win against a side in the top nine of the Premier League table this season.

