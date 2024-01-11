Newcastle’s backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund does not mean they will not have to sell some of their top players, the club’s chief executive admitted after posting a £73 million ($93 million) loss for the 2022/2023 season.

The Magpies have improved on the pitch since a takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October 2021 when they sat 19th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle finished fourth last season to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and reached the League Cup final.

However, they were not as active as expected in the summer transfer window and have paid a price this season as an injury crisis has left Eddie Howe’s squad on its knees.

A run of seven defeats in nine games saw Howe’s men crash out of Europe and drop to ninth in the Premier League table.

