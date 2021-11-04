Newcastle are in talks with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe over their vacant manager’s job, according to reports on Thursday.

Newcastle’s new owners believed they would land Villarreal boss Unai Emery as Steve Bruce’s replacement earlier this week.

But the former Arsenal chief opted to reject their offer to take charge at St James’ Park and the struggling Premier League club have now turned their attention to Howe.

