Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has been ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering a thigh injury in last weekend’s FA Cup win at Sunderland.

Brazil international Joelinton damaged a tendon in his thigh during Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over their local rivals.

His absence is another blow in a difficult season for ninth-placed Newcastle, who are struggling in their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

“The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren’t good. It’s an injury that will see him certainly miss probably a minimum of six weeks,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told reporters on Friday.

