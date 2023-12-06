Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope will be sidelined for “around four months” with a shoulder injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Wednesday as his list of absentees continued to grow.

England’s Pope, who needed surgery on his same left shoulder in 2018 while a Burnley player, suffered a dislocation when diving during last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

He joins Newcastle’s lengthy injury list which has left Howe making very few substitutions in recent matches, with several youth-team players on the bench.

“There’s no doubt he needs an operation so he will be out for a period of time, we think around four months,” Howe told a press conference ahead of Thursday’s league game at Everton.

