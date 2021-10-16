Struggling Newcastle find themselves in the unusual position of being the Premier League’s headline act at the start of their Saudi-led revolution this weekend.

So often consigned to the margins during decades of underachievement, all eyes will be on the club on Sunday when they host Tottenham in their first match since the controversial takeover that has Magpies fans dreaming of joining Europe football’s elite.

