Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle have no interest in winning friends after stifling Arsenal’s bid to be crowned Premier League champions.

The Magpies extended their unbeaten run in all competitions with a goalless draw away to league leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta frustrated by a penalty decision that did not fall in his favour and alleged time-wasting by the visitors.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was equally annoyed after his side needed a 98th-minute winner to inflict Newcastle’s only loss of the season so far, but Howe was in defiant mood ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie away to Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us,” said the Newcastle manager.

“We are here to compete and to compete, we have to give everything to try and get a positive result.”

