Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is “desperately hoping” club record signing Alexander Isak is available for Wednesday’s Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Sweden striker Isak, signed for a reported £58 million ($68 million) from Real Sociedad, was unable to make his debut at Wolves on Sunday because his work permit had not been processed.

Newcastle are still awaiting the documentation.

Asked on Tuesday if Isak would be available at Anfield, Howe replied: “We don’t know, we still don’t know and I still don’t know. I hope so, I desperately hope so.

Click here for full story