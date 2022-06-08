Newcastle signed Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on a permanent basis on Wednesday after his successful loan spell at St James’ Park.
Targett spent the second half of the season on loan with Newcastle as part of boss Eddie Howe’s revamp of the Premier League side.
The left-back made 16 appearances as Newcastle successfully fought to avoid relegation and eventually finished in mid-table.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us