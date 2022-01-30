Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £40 million ($54 million).
Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe’s third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.
“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I’m delighted to secure him,” said Howe.
