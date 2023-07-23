Newcastle signed England winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester in a deal worth a reported £38 million ($48 million) on Sunday.

Barnes agreed a five-year contract with the Magpies as he remains in the Premier League following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old is expected to fill the void in Eddie Howe’s squad left by the impending departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

