Newcastle signed Austria winger Valentino Lazaro on loan for the rest of the season from Inter on Friday.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce moved for Lazaro in a bid to bolster the Premier League club’s misfiring attack.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to make his debut in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Oxford on Saturday due to a reported delay in processing the paperwork.

Instead, Lazaro’s first appearance may come in next weekend’s Premier League match against Norwich.

“I’ve only heard great things about the club. I’ve had good talks with the coach, so I feel very happy to be here. Those conversations convinced me this is the right place for me to come,” Lazaro told Newcastle’s website.

Although Lazaro failed to impress at Inter after arriving from Hertha Berlin last year, Bruce was pleased to land him amid interest from RB Leipzig.

“Valentino is a quality player who’ll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can play in a few positions, but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery,” he said.

“We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done.”