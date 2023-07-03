Newcastle confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali on Monday for a reported £60 million ($76 million) fee that will make the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Tonali, who joined Milan in 2020 from Brescia, helped the club to their first Serie A title in a decade in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

But the financial muscle of the Premier League was too good for Milan or Tonali to turn down as Newcastle made their first major move of the transfer window.

