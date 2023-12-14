Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said his side’s lack of strength in depth was exposed after bowing out of the Champions League in the group stage on Wednesday.

A 2-1 home defeat by AC Milan sealed the Magpies’ fate as they even missed out on dropping into the Europa League next year.

Newcastle’s first experience of Europe’s elite club competition for 20 years got off to a flying start as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at home and drew 0-0 away to Milan.

But they took just one point from their final four games in a devilishly difficult Group F as an injury crisis took its toll.

Victory at St James’ Park was not enough for last season’s semi-finalists Milan to progress to the last 16 as PSG and Borussia Dortmund reached the knockout stage.

