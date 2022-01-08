Newcastle’s miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as the Magpies were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by League One Cambridge, while non-League sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round.

England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle’s first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

But Newcastle have still won only one match all season and were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St. James’ Park.

Joe Ironside scored the only goal 11 minutes into the second half as he swivelled to fire home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

