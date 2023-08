Newcastle completed the signing of defender Tino Livramento from Southampton on Tuesday for a reported initial fee of £32 million ($41 million).

Livramento, 20, impressed during the 2021/22 season shortly after moving to St. Mary’s from Chelsea.

However, he missed most of last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2022 as Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

