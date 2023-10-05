Newcastle enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St James’ Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.

Eddie Howe’s men move to the top of what is considered the toughest Champions League group in this season’s draw.

Newcastle have four points from their opening two games, one more than PSG, while Borussia Dortmund and Milan picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw in Germany.

The first ever clash between the clubs pitted the sporting interests of Saudi Arabia and Qatar head-to-head.

