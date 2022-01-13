Newcastle announced the signing of striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley on Thursday – the second arrival in the January transfer window under their new Saudi-led ownership.
The 30-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, has moved to St James’ Park for an undisclosed fee, which reports said was £25 million ($34 million).
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was seeking attacking reinforcements for his side, with Callum Wilson facing eight weeks on the sidelines following a calf injury.
Wood is the club’s second signing this month following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid last week.
