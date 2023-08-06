Newcastle United won their second match in a row to lift the inaugural edition of the VisitMalta Sela Cup on Sunday. The hosts were undeniably the stronger of the sides and they managed to win the tournament without conceding any goals. Fiorentina finished second after beating Villareal earlier in the day.

In the main match of the day, Jacob Murphy opened proceedings six minutes into the game for Newcastle after a balanced opening. A Joelinton freekick was deviated away from goal by the wall but the ball fell to Murphy who drifted the ball away from his marker and fired straight past Pepe Reina in the Villarreal goal.

Four minutes later, they could have made it two when a Bruno Guimaraes freekick was tapped home by Callum Wilson but the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside.

