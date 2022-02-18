Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier faces a race to return before the end of the season after having surgery on his broken foot just weeks after joining the club.

The England right-back fractured a metatarsal bone in his left foot during Sunday’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has played a key role in Newcastle’s climb out of the relegation zone since his £12 million ($16 million) move from Atletico Madrid in January.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Trippier, who joined the club with a clutch of other players during last month’s transfer window, had the operation on Thursday, but his return date remains uncertain.

