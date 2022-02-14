Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Newcastle’s “upcoming fixtures” after fracturing a bone in his foot during a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, the club said on Monday.

The England full-back has been impressive for Eddie Howe’s side since joining the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, scoring twice in a three-match winning run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The 31-year-old, who struck from a free-kick in the first half at St James’ Park on Sunday, was substituted shortly after half time.

