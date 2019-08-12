VALLETTA 2

Fontanella 12, Nwoko 72

STA LUĊIA 3

Wilkerson 5, 39, Tachikawa 19

Valletta suffered a shock defeat by newly promoted Sta Luċia. belied their status to make the club’s first match in the premier league one to treasure.

The tone of the match was set in the early stages when Sta Luċia who opening the scoring with their first attack of the match. The Valletta rearguard made a slack attempt at a clearance, but there looked little danger as Wilkerson Gomes ran on to hit a ball that was outside the edge of the Valletta’s area. The Brazilian connected cleanly before hitting a fierce shot behind Henry Bonello.

Despite the setback, Valletta hit back straight away, when Mario Fontanella put the ball in the net after neat work from Joseph Zerafa.

But Sta Luċia continued where they had left off, passing the ball neatly around the midfield as Valletta sat back.

The Yellow’s masterclass continued when Rei Tachikawa exchanged a crafty one-two with Diego Segura and smashed the return with a curly shot that wrong-footed Bonello.

Valletta tried to rouse themselves, but the Premier league newcomers kept coming forward. Jacob Walker wasted a great chance with a diabolical shot wide and Wilkerson soon underlined the need to take the opportunities with a sublime lob after a neat lay-off from Segura. It was no less than Wilkerson deserved for a superb debut.

The third goal knocked the stuffing out of Valletta as Wilkerson was thwarted by a good save from Bonello just before the break.

The fourth official Ishmael Barbara signalled six minutes of stoppage time but Santa Lucia held on to secure a famous win.

Wilkerson Gomes of Sta Luċia was named BOV Player of the Match.