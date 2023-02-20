A uniform is the foundation of the police officer. It is important for identification, appearance and protection.

It was supposed to be introduced by the end of 2020 and was meant to be more than just a facelift. Yet, it was only in the latter half of last year that the Malta Police took to social media to unveil the new police uniforms, saying that the procurement process for the outfits had been completed.

The new operational uniform is expected to contribute towards enhanced image uniformity between all different sections of the Malta Police services and is also intended to improve the quality of life of police staff in line with Strategic Objective 8 of the Malta Police Transformation Strategy.

So, what should we make out of this new uniform and what significance does a police uniform hold?

It is a fact that our police corps has had a chequered history since its origins dating back to 1814 when Sir Thomas Maitland was governor of Malta, with the Maltese government taking over the force in 1921, following the grant of self-government.

Since then, police uniforms have changed more than once, ranging from the black uniform used by the Maltese police at the turn of the century or clad in a khaki uniform, the kind worn by constables between 1820 and 1850.

The modern uniform is supposed to feature important elements within police work, ranging from functionality to safety to sustainability to the Maltese climate.

The carefully selected design and combination of garments seek to address the current shortfalls by utilising fibres that are specially adapted for the local climate.

Officer safety and environmental adequacy have also been taken into consideration thanks to the introduction of new features such as reinforced seams, fast-extraction pockets, bump caps and high visibility in accordance with EU standards. The new uniform has shed off its traditional paramilitary image and is also a gender-neutral one.

For the police specifically, a professional uniform is a reminder to the public of the motto ‘To Protect and to Serve’.

These uniforms could prove to be a good way to gain the trust of the public because the uniform sets an expectation for how our officers will act and what their intentions are. The uniform’s symbolism, however, is not always positive for police officers.

Working and living in difficult conditions, their uniforms play an ambiguous role in their struggle to overcome daily challenges. Sometimes, it reflects the police’s pride and commands respect.

Other times, it stigmatises, causes shame and insecurity or facilitates supplementing their income. When relations between the police and the public deteriorate, the uniform can become a symbol of repression. We did experience such a situation in the not-too-distant past.

There is some work left to be done within the police corps in order to completely purge itself of its tarnished past - Mark Said

A sentiment of distrust, however, is often capable of being reciprocated. Several police officers may feel that the public does not sufficiently collaborate with them. The uniform, thus, directly impacts the police officer’s daily work, his value in society and his perception of the public. Besides these symbolic characteristics, however, the uniform also carries other important values.

The police uniform is a tradition as old as the field of law enforcement itself.

In 1829, the first modern police force, the London Metropolitan Police, developed the first standard police apparel.

These first police officers, the famous ‘Bobbies’ of London, were issued a dark blue, paramilitary-style uniform.

Darker colours may have been preferred for their case in cleaning and their ability to help conceal the wearer in tactical situations.

To a certain extent, the latest Maltese police uniform, too, partakes of a pervading dark colour. It surely helps cover up stains and keeps the officer from being easily spotted by lawbreakers, especially at night.

But, then, why does our police service insist on dressing patrol officers in uniforms? Is this simply because of tradition? Is it only for the ease of identification by citizens? Maybe it is because the uniform actually psychologically influences how officers are perceived by the public.

Although the police uniform in general suggests the authority of the wearer, details about a police officer’s uniform, such as the style of hat or the tailoring, can influence the level of authority emanating from the officer.

Just as with the style of the police uniform, the colour of the police uniform has meaning. The colour blue is associated with feelings of security and comfort and black is most often associated with power and strength.

In addition to the colour, the condition of a police officer’s uniform and equipment can also have an impact on the officer’s safety. An officer might look or act ‘unprofessional’ and a dirty or wrinkled uniform or a badly-worn duty belt may convey a message to a suspect that the officer has a complacent attitude about his or her job. This complacency can be an invitation to violence.

We had times in the past when wearing the police uniform was not a sense of pride, nor was it respected in the community for what the police service was all about. Thankfully, today, the uniform is no longer a target.

One augurs that this new uniform will mark a new chapter in the history of our police force. Yet, there is some work left to be done within the corps in order to completely purge itself of its tarnished past.

Mark Said is a lawyer.