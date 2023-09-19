AC Milan head into Tuesday's Champions League opener with Newcastle United in an uncertain mood after a derby humilation raised doubts over a new-look team set to face old boy Sandro Tonali.

Saturday's 5-1 hammering by Inter Milan ended Milan's 100 percent start to the league season and led reeling fans to call for the head of coach Stefano Pioli after a brutal fifth straight derby defeat, a run which also includes elimination in last season's Champions League semi-finals to their local rivals.

Pioli, who guided Milan to their first league title in 11 years in 2022, was roundly criticised for refusing to apologise to fans for their heaviest derby defeat since 1974.

It was a scoreline he insisted was undeserved as it was rounded off with two late strikes from Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com