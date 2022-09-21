Olympic champions USA tip off at the women’s World Cup on Thursday with a new-look team missing some of their biggest stars, but even without Brittney Griner and Sue Bird the basketball powerhouse are strong favourites for a fourth straight title.

Griner, a standout of their Tokyo Olympic winning team, continues to languish in a Russian prison while Bird and fellow long-time stalwart Diana Taurasi have retired.

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Kahleah Copper and Ariel Atkins are among the Tokyo Olympians back in the red, white and blue for the 12-team tournament in Sydney.

With a deep pool of talent, several promising youngsters are knocking on the door, including college player of the year Aliyah Boston and WNBA rookie of the year Rhyne Howard.

More details here...