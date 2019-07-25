The newly-elected bishop, Mgr Giovanni Cefai MSSP, visited various Gozitan parishes, including Għajn-sielem where he led a Pontifical Mass at Our Lady of Loreto parish church. After Mass he blessed babies and children who were then presented to Our Lady. Archpriest Frankie Bajada presented a money donation to Mgr Cefai on behalf of the parishioners, followed by the presentation of an icon of Our Lady of Loreto to Mgr Cefai, who on his part presented a self-portrait to Canon Bajada. Afterwards, Mgr Cefai attended a party for children and cut a cake for the occasion.

Last Sunday evening, Mgr Cefai celebrated Pontifical Mass at Marija Bambina Basilica in Xagħra. In the morning, he concelebrated Mass at Marsascala parish church on the occasion of Marsascala Day, where he was also presented with a money donation for his new diocese of Santiago Apóstol de Huancané in Peru.