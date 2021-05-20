Newly-licensed motorists are to be offered a free first-aid course in an initiative announced on Thursday by Transport Minister Ian Borg.

Courses will be offered to 50 motorists per month between June and September on a first-come-first-served basis.

The course will be part of the Embrace Life 2021 campaign by the Malta Road Safety Council and Touring Club Malta with support by Transport Malta. The instructors will be provided by the Malta Red Cross.

In an address, the minister thanked the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and its president Jean Todt for funding the project.

He also underlined the commitment of his ministry to continue to improve road safety.