Harvest Technology plc, the IT, security and electronic payments group which listed on the Malta Stock Exchange last December, has posted a net profit of €2,088,772 after tax for the year ended December 31, 2019, up from €580,676 in 2018.

Last year, the group registered revenues of €16 million (2018: €15.6 million), resulting in an operating profit of €3.2 million, a marked increase on 2018 (€967,412). EBITDA almost tripled to €3.9 million from the previous year’s €1.4 million.

Harvest Technology comprises IT solutions provider PTL Ltd, automation and security company APCO Ltd and payment solutions specialist APCO Systems Ltd. The group’s portfolio of businesses delivers impactful, intuitive solutions to customers operating in sectors like banking, aviation, pharmaceuticals, energy and state agencies in Malta, and electronic transactions, retail automation and border security internationally.

The group is part of 1923 Investments plc, which last December disposed of part of its holding in Harvest Technology through an initial public offering. Harvest Technology’s results exceed the projections of the IPO’s prospectus both for the year ending December 31, 2019, and Q1 2020.

1923 Investments plc, the investments arm of Hili Ventures, has commercial activities in Malta, Poland, Hungary and the UK with a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across four reportable segments: technology, Apple Premium Resellers, logistics, and oil and gas.

During the year, Harvest Technology paid a net interim dividend of €950,000 (€0.0417 per share (2018: €750,000 equivalent to €0.0329 per share) to the shareholders prior to the IPO.

The directors have proposed a further net dividend of €410,051 (€0.018 per share) to be paid on or around May 15 to all its shareholders included in the shareholders’ register of the company as at April 30, 2020.

“We closed 2019 with even better results than projected as all the subsidiaries exceeded their aggressive targets,” Harvest Technology chairman Juanito Camilleri said. “In this world of uncertainty, agility and versatility are the best attributes to address uncharted waters. The market for digitalisation, automated payment services, integrated solutions based on systems integration and automation is poised for continued growth. Our challenge is to identify niches where demand is bound to grow, to do so ahead of time, and with the right skills and capacity in hand, that allows us to respond to our customers’ needs and to deliver.”

“We have succeeded to build an outstanding team that is able to nurture the strong and lasting relationships with existing and new partners,” CEO Godwin Caruana added.