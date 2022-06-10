Marsaxlokk have started their transfer activity as they are seeking to bolster their squad ahead of their first Premier League campaign in a decade.

Led by coach Pablo Doffo, Marsaxlokk have acquired the services of experienced player Leandro Aguirre.

The Argentine defender, 33, played a total of 32 matches for Birkirkara during the 2021/2022 season in all competitions as he registered five assists and three goals as a wingback.

Aguirre brings plenty of experience to the club given his 76 games in the Maltese Premier League in his career.

In fact, Aguirre has established himself as one of the best wingbacks on the island when he arrived at Valletta FC in 2017 and during his three-year spell, he helped the club to the Premier League title among others.

