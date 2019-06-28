Continental Cars Ltd has opened its doors to its newly-refurbished Audi Showroom in Testaferrata Street, Gżira.

The premises have been completely remodelled and expanded to give buyers more room to view the Audi range, alongside a sophisticated customer experience.

This latest investment into the refurbishment and extension of the Audi showroom displays the Audi range in a bright and modern environment. Vehicles are displayed in lines and positioned parallel to one another, thus creating an impression of dynamic flowing traffic, reflecting progressiveness and sportiness.

The showroom has been designed according to the latest corporate identity and design.

There is also a customer’s lounge area which features free Wi-Fi. It also gives the customer the opportunity to experience the world of Audi in a discreet and individual way. There is an Audi Shop with high-quality Audi collections and Audi genuine accessories, to present the entire world of Audi to customers.

The handover of a new Audi, a premium vehicle, needs a premium environment and expert advice, a stylish approach and maximum service. The area has been designed to ensure that the customer will have pleasant memories of the occasion and will willingly keep coming to the premises.