A newly-registered NGO has been launched as part of the effort to raise awareness and address the stigma surrounding HIV.

Checkpoint Malta is looking to assist in demystifying HIV and educating not only the public but healthcare professionals and the entire LGBTIQ+ community, the NGO’s president Christian Jung said.

“This work will hopefully mean that people living with HIV can do so without fear of discrimination, stigmatisation, alienation and loneliness.”

The NGO’s board brings together LGBTIQ+ activists, experts from the field of sexual health and people living with HIV in its leadership.

More than 400 people were living with HIV in Malta in 2018, according to European figures.

Checkpoint Malta will be working closely with the GU Clinic at Mater Dei Hospital.

“Our work has already begun and we are working towards Malta having a better understanding of the fact that undetectable equals untransmittable, while striving for more accessible and affordable pre-exposure treatment (PrEP), post-exposure treatment (PEP), and less-intrusive treatments for people already living with HIV,” chief medical officer Valeska Padovese said.

“We are pushing for more testing facilities with a fast-track from first contact through to diagnosis, follow-up and after-care, with easily-available psychological and emotional support services, as well as increase awareness and usability of such testing facilities.”

For more information about Checkpoint Malta, contact Christian Jung via e-mail on chris@checkpoint.mt.