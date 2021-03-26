The newly restored Red Tower in Mellieħa has been extensively damaged, Din l-Art Ħelwa said on Friday as it appealed for information and donations.

In a statement, the organisation asked those who caused the damage, whether by accident or design, to come forward to cover the costs so that it can urgently repair the damage caused.

The organisation said the damage was reported by a passer-by to the police, who immediately called its volunteers. The tower is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but the damage has left the access in a dangerous state, Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

The organisation said that the Red Tower has just recently undergone extensive renovation. With harshly reduced income due to the pandemic, the organisation called for donations to make the access stairs safe again and put right other damage caused at other sites.

“It is a real shame that after all our hard work, the tower has been damaged by the very people it was built to defend. We hope that the public can come forward so funds are found for its repair,” it said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa said that its continuous work to maintain its historic properties in pristine order comes with a huge cost and funds are hard to come by during these times when visitor numbers are nil.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

There is also a huge amount of illegal dumping close to the sites and this had now spiralled out of control.

It appealed to the authorities to tighten up on monitoring and enforcement to prevent such “uncivil behaviour” which disrespected heritage and destroyed the countryside.

Donations can be made here.



