Following a successful BNI Business Referral Meeting with the active participation of more than 60 businesses last Friday, an informative introductory 30-minute Zoom session on the return of bonds as a viable investment tool is being organised by Malta BNI tomorrow at noon.

This briefing, which forms part of the BNI Business Briefings (BBB) series, will be particu­larly helpful for those who would like to better understand these types of investments and their potential for income.

Gabriel Mansueto

The speaker will be Gabriel Mansueto, who heads institutional investors at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors.

He is an investment adviser by profession and, throughout the past 13 years, he has held different roles within the company.

Mansueto holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Malta.

He will be explaining how bond returns have evolved over the past months and where investors can find income opportunities, as following years of ultra-low interest rates, central banks have now been forced to raise interest rates, as inflation reached levels not seen in decades.

Higher prices and expectations of higher central banks’ rates caused a spike in market volatility. However, these market forces have also created opportunities for investors seek­ing income. It is important to point out that the financial markets have not seen such potential bond returns in years.

Free registration for this 30-minute session entitled ‘Bonds are back’, taking place tomorrow at noon, is open at https://bit.ly/3wy90mg.

These free and inspirational BBBs by Malta BNI aim to offer the public, including Malta BNI members, the opportunity to gain insights and knowledge about the various aspects of running a professional business and, in the meantime, doing this with competence, and the latest knowledge, style and savoir-faire.

As an international business referral organisation, BNI today has over 10,900 chapters in more than 70 countries across the globe.

Non-BNI businesses from Malta are being invited to register free-of-charge for this event, or one of Malta BNI chapter meetings in Malta, so that they too can experience some of the potential BNI can offer them in Malta and also internationally, especially in these challenging times.

For more information about this event, e-mail Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, Michele Vella Distefano at michele.vella.distefano@gmail.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com.

Established in 1986, BNI’s proven business networking platform provides its members with the ideal environment, technology, training and support to help them build strong businesses irrespective of size. Set up in 2012, Malta BNI today has four active chapters which are currently generating new business leads for their members.