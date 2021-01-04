The next few days will be crucial for the reopening of schools later on in the week as a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases could prompt a revaluation of existing plans.

Teachers’ union head Marco Bonnici said schools are still set to reopen on Thursday as planned, especially since the COVID-19 situation remained under control during the holidays.

Most teachers, he noted, seem reassured by the fact the numbers have remained the same and are not concerned about the return to class.

The health authorities have not had to deal with major spikes in novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks though the number of tests carried out daily dwindled slightly since Christmas.

However, Bonnici pointed out the next few days will be “crucial” and the Malta Union of Teachers will be following the situation closely and spikes monitored.

Talks with the government on the situation resume today, he said.

“At this stage, we are not concerned and have not been overwhelmed with feedback from our members,” Bonnici said.

“Only a few have expressed concern about people meeting others during the holidays. But we must keep monitoring the situation, especially in the coming days ahead of Thursday, when most of our schools reopen.

“It is reassuring that there hasn’t been a major spike over the festive period but any development this week must be taken into consideration,” Bonnici added.

Schools reopened in October after having been closed for months in the wake of the first few cases of the virus being detected in March. Educators and students have had to adapt to a string of protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing and strict social distancing at all times.

Despite some cases being detected in schools from time to time, classes continued throughout the first term until it ended before Christmas, as planned.

State schools and some run by the Church reopen for the second term on Thursday.

However, two independent schools – San Anton and San Andrea – have both informed teachers and pupils that schooling in the first few weeks of the new year will be carried out remotely. The schools have cited health and safety concerns following the festive holidays as reasons for their decision.

Acknowledging the announcement by the two independent schools, Bonnici said that, unlike September, there seems to be less fear overall, both among the educators and students’ parents and guardians.

He stressed that protocols in place to control the spread must remain and all those involved in the education sector will continue to follow the rules to the letter.

As most countries in the world continue to deal with increasing number of new COVID-19 cases, questions have been raised in different countries whether it would be wise to reopen schools after the holidays, when the chances of people mixing with others were higher.

The United Kingdom has already pushed the reopening of secondary schools back as a record number of new cases is detected despite lockdowns in place over the festive period.