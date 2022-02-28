Ford has revealed the new Ranger Raptor, giving its performance pick-up truck more power and better off-road abilities.

The key update is the introduction of a new engine, with the 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine replacing the old model’s 2.0-litre diesel. As well as getting power it also has more torque at 491Nm.

The engine block itself is stronger than a traditional iron unit and gets an anti-lag system first developed for the firm’s GT road car that provides more instantaneous throttle response. It keeps the turbos spinning for three seconds after the driver comes off the throttle, which ensures they’re ready to go when the driver needs them.

Finding grip in adverse conditions is key for a model like the Ranger Raptor, and to help this Ford has fitted a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Seven selectable drive modes configure various settings to allow for a better driving experience, whether taking it easy on roads or dirt tracks, or trying to cross deserts at full pace.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com