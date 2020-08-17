Mercedes-Benz has revealed details about the next-generation version of its luxury saloon, which has a reputation for featuring innovative, industry-leading technology.

The new model will feature the latest infotainment technology, mechanical upgrades to improve its handling and advanced safety features.

Mercedes is keen to point out the improved drivability of the large car, as it will have all-wheel steering to make it more manoeuvrable in tight spaces, such as when driving in town or while parking.

However, it is safety that appears to be the key update, with the German firm saying this model takes it “another big step closer to its vision of accident-free driving”. For example, the active body control suspension system improves ride comfort, but also safety, because it allows the car to raise on one side in the event of a side impact to reduce its effects.

Furthermore, a new rear passenger airbag has been developed, deploying from the back of the front passengers’ headrests to offer more protection for rear passengers in the event of a frontal impact.

Details on the newest MBUX infotainment system upgrades are fairly limited, but upgrades that have been identified include a camera that can detect a child seat on the front passenger seat, newly advanced parking aids, and a more intelligent ‘interior assistant’.

Thomas W. Hellmuth, head of body and safety on S-Class, said: “With the new S-Class we are now proudly presenting the world’s first frontal airbag for the passengers in the rear. The rear airbag with an innovative, tubular structure is unique and as a result it deploys extremely gently.

“Naturally the passengers should continue to fasten their seat belts. With the new, illuminated-design belt buckles, putting on seat belts is now even more intuitive.”

Jürgen Weissinger, chief engineer S-Class, said: “The rear-axle steering makes the S-Class as manoeuvrable as a compact car. Even for the S-Class with a long wheelbase, the turning circle is reduced to under 11 metres.

“And thanks to Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera, the vehicle can slip into tight parking spaces while recognising whether anybody is moving within that space. When leaving a space, the S-Class keeps a wary eye out for crossing traffic.”