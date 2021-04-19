The wave of heinous crimes in Maltese political life will negatively affect our young people’s interest in politics. The selfishness and greed that has pervaded this island has led our young people to become more apathetic, disengaged and politically sceptical.

This is evident in a Eurobarometer survey carried out a few years ago (2018). The responses given have shown that the number of young Maltese volunteering in fields such as politics, the local community, human rights and the environment is much lower than that in most of their European counterparts and is in decline.

I do not ascribe to the assumption that the upcoming generation is completely disinterested or apathetic. However, the signs are worrying and call for a strong political endeavour that will engage youth and show that, when exercised as it should, politics is vital to a democracy.

Our youth will not be drawn to politics when they see politicians trading their moral values and principles for the lure of a gravy train. Politicians who manipulate public opinion by abusing the freedom afforded by social media will not draw the right people to politics. Neither do politicians who view economic growth as an end and not as a means to distribute fairly the wealth that can benefit the poor and disadvantaged to lead a better life.

We need politicians who seek opportunities that attract legitimate and sustainable investments towards our country. We need governments that promote business creativity and not solutions aimed at quick profit that rake in money of highly dubious origins. Malta is in dire need of politicians who fearlessly speak up against the defacement of our country from excessive and irresponsible use of land and the environment and propose sustainable policies for development.

We must reshape how the young generation views politics

There is a great need in this country to reinforce once again a strong sense of solidarity. That cannot happen with a populist approach. Enacting legislation that legalises abortion and euthanasia, the liberalisation of use of cannabis and the pseudo equality bill do nothing but promote divisiveness and a culture of death.

A few years ago, the late Oliver Friggieri urged major institutions, such as political parties, the Church and educational institutions, to take stock of the situation. He had stated that “it will be a real pity if such a rich and healthy heritage is put aside or even foolishly destroyed simply because Malta is somehow going through its teenage craze of questioning all and believing none”.

At one time, political parties invested to provide a platform for the education of young people on strong democratic principles. Although one may not agree fully with their methods, organisations such as AŻAD and IDEAT were somewhat fulfilling that role in our society. Some young Maltese aspirants also ventured abroad to the institute of politics founded by Bartolomeo Sorge in Palermo. Sadly, all are lost in the shadows. We need a strong momentum to revive this culture of imbibing democratic principles based on strong values. Ideally, this should be in a neutral and impartial way unfettered by party politics.

Inspired by earlier teachings of Paul VI, Pope Francis, in his recent encyclical Fratelli Tutti, stated that “politics, though often denigrated, remains a lofty vocation and one of the highest forms of charity, inasmuch as it seeks the common good”. All those who are exploited and those whom today’s throwaway society has turned into waste, “leftovers”, because in today’s “economy which kills”, “people are less important than the things that give profit to those who have political, social, economic power”.

We must reshape how the young generation views politics. Just as things, like fashion, music and culture, have adapted to the times we must have new politics based on sound principles that speak also to our younger generation and attract them towards politics. Only then can we have a better and just society.

Claudio Farrugia, member, Catholic Voices Malta