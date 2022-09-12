iGaming, also known as the online gambling industry, is one of the biggest employers in Malta. The industry has flourished across the island over the past ten years, with companies attracted by favourable regulations and the prospect of breaking into European markets. Today, the industry contributes to more than 10% of Malta’s GDP, and new companies are still regularly opening up offices around the island.

However, the iGaming industry is changing rapidly as new global markets open up, new technologies come into play, and the competition becomes tougher than ever. Today, the global iGaming market is worth more than $250 billion, and it’s growing each year. Regulatory changes have led to new markets opening up, such as Latin America, while technologies such as virtual reality and blockchain could potentially disrupt the status quo.

Why did iGaming develop in Malta?

Despite having a population of under one million people, Malta is home to 10 per cent of the world’s iGaming companies. Known as the iGaming capital of the world, Malta’s economy is hugely supported by online gambling firms which have offices within the island. In addition, the Malta Gaming Authority provides licenses for trusted iGaming operators. The main reason for this is that Malta has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to gambling legislation.

In 2004, Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi passed regulations that gave online gambling companies a clear framework to operate within. This made Malta the first European country to enact online gambling laws and allowed the country to make the most of the resulting boom in iGaming’s popularity. Since then, numerous iGaming companies have made their home on the island, and Malta also hosts major industry events such as iGaming Next.

The iGaming industry has grown a lot in a short time, with online gambling going from a niche activity to a popular pastime. Now, online casinos and bookmakers are extremely common and are highly trusted thanks to strong regulations and licensing. The rise of online gambling has been rapid, and today it’s easier than ever to get online and play.

The future of iGaming

While the online gambling industry is still going strong in Malta, other regions have also emerged as iGaming hubs in recent years. With online gambling becoming legal in some parts of South America and North America, Central American countries have looked to adopt the Maltese approach and become a new centre for the iGaming industry in these emerging markets.

The iGaming industry is incredibly competitive, with existing companies always trying to innovate and outdo emerging startups. The best companies make the most of the latest technology and marketing trends to stay ahead and will be looking to break into these emerging markets. Digital marketing firms such as AWISEE work with a lot of clients within the iGaming industry and are currently helping emerging companies enter North and South American markets.

Latin America is a huge market that offers a lot of promise to iGaming companies. There are over 600 million people in this region, and both casino gaming and sports betting are highly popular. However, regulations have meant that iGaming hasn’t been able to take off in Latin America. Although some countries do allow online gambling, it’s often quite restricted. This has changed recently, with new laws meaning international iGaming companies have been able to partner with existing Latin American companies to bring safe and legal online gambling.

The future of iGaming will also be affected by technological advances, with the last few decades of change mostly coming thanks to new technology. Faster payment processing, encryption, live games and mobile compatibility have all helped the iGaming industry to grow. In the future, technology such as virtual reality and blockchain could have a similar impact.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.