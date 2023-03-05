The Malta Sustainability Forum (MSF), organised by APS Bank plc, will hold its first online event this year, on the theme ‘Sustain Tomorrow Today’ on March 21.

The event will focus on the need to examine and challenge people’s mobility choices. Guest speakers will look into the latest data relating to mobility and the impact of current modes of transportation locally. The targets set by the EU to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and solutions across the EU, which are applicable to the Maltese islands, will also be discussed.

A panel discussion will analyse some of the sustainable solutions and technologies being implemented by businesses to become greener. The session will conclude with a focus on individual actions for more sustainable mobility viable for Malta. Liana DeBattista, chief strategy officer at APS Bank, said: “Following the successful format of MSF last year, we have taken on the feedback received from our followers to create the upcoming event. Mobility in Malta is undeniably a challenge we must all tackle. This MSF event will explore possible solutions to reduce the damage being caused by our current modes of transportation. We hope that our followers will be inspired to reconsider their mobility choices in their daily lives.”

MSF was launched in 2019, with the objective of raising awareness on the topic of sustainability, with the aim of empowering citizens to make conscious decisions towards a more sustainable life. Sustainability lies at the heart of APS Bank’s values, underpins the bank’s business strategy and is a core pillar of its corporate social responsibility programme.

For more information, visit maltasustainabilityforum.com.