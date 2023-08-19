Coach Jorge Vilda repeatedly refused to comment on the eve of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final about the turmoil between him and some Spanish players.

Spain will play their maiden World Cup final when they face England and will do so without a dozen players who last year said they did not wish to represent their country, primarily because of Vilda.

Asked at a press conference in Sydney on Saturday about relations between him and some players, Vilda replied: “Next question, please.”

Fifteen players ruled themselves out over numerous issues, the main one being their objection to the 42-year-old Vilda, including about his strict personality and training methods.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...