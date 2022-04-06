Lewis Hamilton says he is open to a biopic being made about him in a similar vein to ‘King Richard’, the critically acclaimed film based on Venus and Serena Williams and their father.

Britain’s seven-time world motor racing champion is currently producing a documentary about his life and career, but would be happy to see a feature-length film too.

“We have this documentary that we’re working on and I think you have to just do everything at the right time,” he was quoted as saying by the official formula1.com website ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

“The documentary is the current focus. I think stories are there to be told. I think it’s important. I think there’s lots that can be learned.

