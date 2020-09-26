It has been a troubled start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain, overshadowed by a raft of coronavirus cases, suspensions and injuries, but the French champions can welcome back Neymar from a ban for this weekend's Ligue 1 game at Reims.

The world's most expensive player was handed a two-match suspension after his involvement in an unseemly brawl at the end of PSG's 1-0 home defeat by Marseille recently.

Without him, his teammates bounced back from losing their opening two games of the season and recorded successive victories against Metz (1-0) and Nice (3-0).

