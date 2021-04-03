Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are heading into a potentially decisive week in their season, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side facing Ligue 1 title rivals Lille on Saturday before a trip to Germany for a rematch of last season’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The quarter-final first leg away to a Bayern side missing Robert Lewandowski is already dominating headlines in France, as PSG seek revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the final in Lisbon last August.

The absence of Lewandowski could even swing the tie PSG’s way, especially as the French giants have Neymar fit again after a recent spell on the sidelines.

