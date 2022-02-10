Neymar will not be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match on Friday against Rennes, four days before a Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Real Madrid, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

“He will not be in the squad for Rennes.” said Pochettino adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

The Brazilian sprained his left ankle in late November.

