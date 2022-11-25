Neymar will miss Brazil’s next World Cup game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in his team’s opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was seen with a swollen ankle after being substituted during the 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the doctor for the Brazilian football federation (CBF), said the 30-year-old had suffered “ligament damage”.

