Neymar has signed a contract extension that will see him stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2024-2025 season, the reigning French champions announced on Saturday.
The Brazilian has claimed three Ligue 1 titles with PSG since arriving in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history.
“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain,” the 29-year-old said in a club statement after signing a contract extension until June 20, 2025.
“I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.”
