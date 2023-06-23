A “major construction” project at Brazilian football star Neymar’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro state was halted on Thursday for “environmental infractions,” which could result in a fine of some $1 million, authorities said.

The project was underway “without environmental authorization” on the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team player’s luxury property in Mangaratiba, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

The authorities, alerted by complaints posted on social media, discovered “various environmental infractions,” including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorized extraction of water from a river.

They also discovered unauthorized excavation and movement of earth, stones and rocks, as well as the use of beach sand without a permit.

