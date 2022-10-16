Neymar scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain maintained their unbeaten record this season and moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 by beating bitter rivals Marseille 1-0 on Sunday.
The Brazilian converted a Kylian Mbappe assist in first-half stoppage time to decide a hard-fought encounter with chances at both ends and a red card for Marseille defender Samuel Gigot.
He was sent off in the 72nd minute for scything down Neymar, whose theatrical reaction may have helped convince the referee to produce a red card instead of a yellow.
It is a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws — two of which came against Benfica in the Champions League — and a week overshadowed by new doubts about Mbappe’s future at the club.
PSG are three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 on Saturday with Reims.
