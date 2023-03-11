Doctors are still not certain when Brazilian striker Neymar will be able to return to play despite a successful ankle operation in a Qatari hospital, a Paris Saint-Germain medical chief said Saturday.

The French club said before Friday’s surgery that the 31-year-old could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

“Neymar Junior was operated yesterday, it was very successful,” Hakim Chalabi, PSG’s medical director general told AFP.

“Right now he is very good and he is happy.

